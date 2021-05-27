Cub Scout Pack 678 of South Burlington holds an information meeting Wednesday, June 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the pavilion, Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.
All kindergarten through 5th grade kids are welcome to try some fun activities and learn about the pack.
Information about Cub Scout summer camps will also be available.
More at bit.ly/3v5lBdO, pack678vt@gmail.com or (802) 870-6780.
