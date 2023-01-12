Orchard steps up

The 8th annual Orchard neighborhood (and friends) food drive collected 1,147 pounds of donations this year, bringing the total to 11,147 pounds in the last eight years to support those in need in Chittenden County.
Learn how to join your Orchard neighbors next year by hosting a food drive your neighborhood. Learn more at fooddriveplus.org.
