The South Burlington Fire Department is participating in Operation Fire Cuffs. The department will be collecting unwrapped toys and gift cards to be donated to the Vermont Children’s Hospital on Dec. 21.
Gifts can be dropped off at Fire Station #1 at 575 Dorset St.
