Registration is now open for the University of Vermont Extension’s master composter course, designed to teach the basics of backyard composting.
The online course opens Sept. 2. It runs for eight weeks and course materials, including weekly learning modules, two online manuals, quizzes, a final exam and additional course materials, will be available to participants until Dec. 2.
Two tracks — volunteer and certified — are offered to meet participant needs.
Live discussion sessions with instructors will be offered via Zoom on six consecutive Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., beginning Sept. 8. These will be archived for later viewing.
The course is sponsored by the UVM Extension Community Horticulture Program with financial support from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
To register or learn more visit go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter.
