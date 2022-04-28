Diane Chamberlain of Faith United Methodist Church presented a check for $2,800 to Bob Brosseau, president of the VT-Chittenden County Chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, or SHP.
The proceeds and resulting donation were the result of a lasagna take-out supper held on April 9 at the church, which both church and Sleep in Heavenly Peace members hosted. The organization works to ensure that “no kids sleep on the floor in our town.” To date they have built 1,133 beds for children in the Chittenden County area. More at shpbeds.org.
(0) comments
