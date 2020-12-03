O’Brien Brothers gives back

On Monday, O’Brien Brothers CEO Evan Langfelt helped deliver 230 gallons of heating fuel to a Vergennes home — for free.
It was paid for by the Split the Ticket Fund and Jackman Fuels.
South Burlington-based O’Brien Brothers donated $10,000 to the Split the Ticket Fund, of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, as part of a $20,000 overall Giving Tuesday gift.
During Giving Tuesday, Dec., 1, more than 50 families around the state received the gift of warmth through the fund.
“This innovative program matches cash donations with donations of heating oil, kerosene, and propane,” said Matt Cota, the director of the Split Fund and the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association. “Recipients are nominated for a free fill up by someone in the community. We are so appreciative of the O’Brien Brothers donation to help our neighbors in need. Every $1 donated buys $2 worth of heating fuel.”
O’Brien Brothers also helped Feeding Chittenden, working to keep people fed year-round.
“We saw an increase of 38% of people needing our assistance with emergency food due to the pandemic,” said Rob Meehan, director of Feeding Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.