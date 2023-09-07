Noted baker shares her Vermont table

When Gesine Bullock-Prado left her Hollywood life in 2004 and moved to Vermont, she fell in love with the Green Mountain State’s flavors and six unique seasons. Spring, summer, fall and winter all claim their place at this table, but a true Vermonter holds extra space for maple-forward mud season — that time of year before spring when thawing ice makes way for mucky roads — and stick season, a notable period of bare trees and gourds galore prior to winter.
“In My Vermont Table,” Bullock-Prado takes readers on a sweet and savory journey through each of these special seasons. Her recipes utilize local produce, dairy, wine and flour, and are adorned with Vermont flavors that are upgraded with ingredients and spices from Bullock-Prado’s own backyard. With photography by her husband, Ray Prado, Vermonters and visitors alike will revel in a seat at this table.
Bullock-Prado, a pastry chef, instructor, host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont” and author of six books, will speak and sign copies of her book on Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the South Burlington Public Library auditorium.
