Vermont’s Ellen Ecker Ogden is a food and garden writer who co-founded The Cook’s Garden seed catalog in 1984, introducing home gardeners to European and American heirloom lettuces and salad greens.
Her catalog grew to include a range of European specialty vegetables, herbs and flowers for gardeners who love to cook. Ogden will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Oct. 25, monthly meeting of The Burlington Garden Club, 6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington.Her topic is kitchen garden design.Learn what to grow for the best flavor and fragrance and how to get started growing a good garden and becoming a seed saver. The program is free and open to the public.
Ogden is the author of five books, including “The Complete Kitchen Garden” and “The New Heirloom Garden.” She grows a year-round food garden and writes a weekly newsletter, “The Art of Growing Food,” featuring fresh ideas for cooks who love to garden. She graduated with a degree in fine arts and attended cooking school with Marcella Hazan in Venice, and at the Ballymaloe School in Shanagarry, Ireland.
Her articles and kitchen garden designs have appeared in many national publications, including The New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens and Country Gardens.
