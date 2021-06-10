Notable public spaces: City Center Park
Courtesy photo

City Center Park, owned by the South Burlington and designed by a team led by LandWorks of Panton, was a recent recipient of a merit award from the Vermont Public Places Awards program. The program is designed to shine a spotlight on public places and spaces. The park was one of 11 winners.

