Troop 658 has two new Eagle Scouts, Aiden Parascando and Jonah Delaney, both pictured with their parents.
Parascando’s Eagle project benefited Chittenden County Humane Society, where he and his volunteers built outdoor structures for the dogs. Delaney and his volunteers built an equipment storage solution for the music department at Burlington High School.
According to the Scouting organization, the Eagle Scout rank symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work, and symbolizes character, leadership and personal growth.
Troop 658 serves Winooski, Colchester, Milton, Burlington and South Burlington, but Scouts from other towns are welcome, both boys and girls.
