Pollinator-friendly gardens not only provide a source of nectar and pollen for bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects but can add beauty and diversity to a home landscape.
To help gardeners and homeowners understand the role of pollinators in food production and provide strategies for creating pollinator habitat, a group of University of Vermont Extension master gardener volunteers have developed “Gardening for Pollinators and Beneficial Insects.”
The e-book, available now for garden planning this winter, can be downloaded for free at go.uvm.edu/garden4pollinators.
