South Burlington councilor Meaghan Emery is a walk-to-shop champion as she uses her new trolley from NetZero Vermont, which makes walking to the grocery and other area stores an easier proposition — all without a car.
Emery said, “As the opening of City Center approaches — Friday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m. — it is important to remember that these new improvements represent a central part of the city’s vision, too, to bring services and cultural resources together.”
“The housing is close to jobs and public transit and the amenities make it a great place to walk and bike in City Center. The many incentives baked into the design make it environmentally sensitive to human scale — and affordable. To me, these are the key ingredients to sustainability,” she said.
“With the trolley, I can walk to do some serious grocery shopping and I can bring back so much more than before — up to 100 pounds — without use of my car,” she said.
Once Garden Street is complete, people will have even more options to walk, rather than drive, around South Burlington.
Information at netzero.org.
