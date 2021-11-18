A new book by author Greg Guma re-examines the state’s history and tries to define “the Vermont Way” through the stories of its rebels and the movements they led.
“Restless Spirits & Popular Movements” tells the story of how Vermont came to create its unique political identity: a balance of sovereignty and solidarity, independence and mutual aid.
“If one wonders how Vermont became what it is today — a trailblazer for human rights, climate, income equality, women’s reproductive freedom, racial and judicial justice, etc. — read Greg Guma’s book,” said Melinda Moulton, CEO and co-founder of Main Street Landing in Burlington.
The book, she said, offers a true assessment of those behind Vermont’s legacy of social change.
Guma, a Vermont resident since 1968, first released a version of the book digitally in 2017. The expanded print edition boasts more than 100 additional pages, numerous photos and illustrations, new material and added chapters.
The idea behind the book began taking shape through Guma’s decades writing in Vermont, beginning with his work as a journalist at the Bennington Banner in the late 1960s. Through that work, he developed an urge to understand the backstory behind the shifting Vermont in which he had arrived.
The book chronicles the political battles of Vermont’s early years, including scrapes between progressives and nativists over the state’s identity. The result, Abramsky said, is an authoritative account written by someone who has immersed himself in Vermont life and politics for decades.
Guma has edited a variety of publications, including the Vanguard Press, the state’s first commercial alternative weekly. He was recently the executive director of the Pacifica Foundation, parent corporation of the Pacifica radio network.
His new book is being published by the Center for Research on Vermont and White River Press.
The book is available from local bookstores, on-line or with a contribution to the Center for Research on Vermont. Email rwatts@uvm.edu or call 802-373-1131.
