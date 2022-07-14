There is a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Garnet Healthcare at the Charlotte Senior Center Tuesday, July 26, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. Vaccines and boosters are available for pediatric Pfizer (ages 5-11), and adult Pfizer (12 and up) and Moderna (18 and up). The newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years will also be available.
