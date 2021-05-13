Join NAMI Vermont for this year’s virtual Pathways to Wellness Conference, Wednesday, May 19, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
This event is an opportunity to learn about the latest research in mental health, hear experience stories and to share the latest resources and services that are available in Vermont.
There will be presentations from nationally and internationally known speakers Dr. William Walsh, Diana Chao, Pete and Kevin Earley, plus a panel discussion moderated by Kristin Chandler on a collaborative approach to crisis intervention.
Registration is $25 for members and $45 for non-members. Register at namivt.org/conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.