The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering an in-person mental illness and recovery workshop for family members, peers and community members who want to learn more about mental health and recovery at the Essex Police Department, 145 Maple St., on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The workshop will include information about major mental health conditions, an overview of effective treatments, accessing services throughout Vermont, coping strategies, crisis prevention and recovery. More information available at namivt.org.
