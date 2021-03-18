Monthly meal drive-thru helps SoBu seniors

Older adults in South Burlington participated in the fifth monthly meal pickup offered by the city’s recreation department in conjunction with Age Well. The contactless, drive-thru event provided more than 100 meals, packaged by the department’s staff of three.
The next distribution event will take place on April 14.
