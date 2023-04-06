As the indoor pickleball season comes to an end, why not celebrate the end of the indoor season at a Spring Round Robin Pickleball Tournament at the Miller Recreation Center in Burlington, Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30
The tournament is for doubles only — male, female and mixed divisions — based on two skill ratings: 3.5-3.9; 4.0-plus. The fee is $40 per team. Each team is guaranteed three games.
Register by Friday, April 21 at bit.ly/BTVpickleball or 802-540-1058.
