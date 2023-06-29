The Middlebury Garden Club recently honored two of its members who were granted lifetime membership in the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont.
Andrea Landsberg created the club’s logo, the “Garden Thymes” publication and hosts member garden tours to her gardens. Barbara Greenwood assists with club bylaws and facilitates the master gardener and composting scholarships.
One member described Barbara this way: “She neither seeks nor expects recognition, she commits and follows through.”
Margery Salmon, Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont life membership chairperson and Doris Van Mullen, president, awarded the certificates.
In addition, member Carol Kress was recognized for serving as the club’s new state scholarship chairperson.
“The Middlebury Garden Club is one of the oldest garden clubs in Vermont. The club’s mission is to pursue interests in the love of gardening, floral design, youth programs, aid in the protection of our natural resources and civic beautification,” club president Marilyn Needham said.
During the gardening season, club members tend to the gardens at Sheldon Museum Gardens. The club is known for its dedication to offering gardening education and community service opportunities.
