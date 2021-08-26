Women in Vermont who want to make a lasting impact in the lives of other women are invited to become a mentor in the Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program, a restorative reentry project at Mercy Connections.
Along with the Department of Corrections and other community partners, the program matches trained volunteer women with women who are in prison, under supervision in the community, or participating in pre-trial services.
“The program is pretty straightforward,” said Joanne Nelson, Mercy Connections’ director of justice and mentoring programs. “Mentors go through an in-depth, training process. Afterwards, they are carefully matched with a woman seeking a mentor. They meet about once a month and are also encouraged to attend multiple events throughout the year.”
Mentors come from all walks of life and are asked to make at least a one-year commitment. They support, coach and function as new, healthy companions to trauma-affected women facing myriad challenges including addiction, mental illness, loss of employment and housing challenges.
Mercy Connections provides a five-week training program, Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29 and Oct. 6 and 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., as well as mentor support group meetings, education on issues that affect the re-entry process and healthy social events.
Since 1985, Vermont’s population has grown 35 percent while its incarcerated population has grown 300 percent. In the same period, Vermont’s female inmate population has grown tenfold. Annually, more than 1,400 women cycle through the Women’s Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, over 50 percent of women released in Vermont return to jail for a new crime in their first year, post-incarceration.
For information visit mercyconnections.org.
