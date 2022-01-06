The South Burlington Friends of the Library annual membership drive is underway.
New members can join, and current members can renew, by going to southburlingtonlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library. The application for membership is on the “About Us: Friends of the Library” page.
Alternatively, applications are available in the Friends Book Shop on the second floor of the library.
An annual tax-deductible individual membership fee is $10 for the calendar year. For those who joined during the huge fall book sale, memberships are good until December 2022.
Donations are most welcome.
Friends, active since 1984, raises funds for the extras provided by your library: an author talk, tech help, book groups, a concert series and additional special events. Children’s programs include summer reading programs, arts and crafts, and music and movement.
All members have first dibs at the preview night of the book sale, and active members volunteer in the book shop, assist with hospitality events and help with book sales.
