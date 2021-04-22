On May 1, at 9:30 a.m., the St. John Vianney Parish on Hinesburg Road will crown a new statue of the Virgin Mary.
An outdoor mass and May crowning event will take place on the church’s front lawn with a rosary prayer at 9:10 a.m. The new statue, of Our Lady of Guadalupe, will be dedicated.
This will include a memorial to Deacon Joe Lane, who died earlier this year. Lane, a longtime South Burlington resident, served in the city for more than 36 years.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the event, for the South Burlington Food Shelf.
For more information contact Connie McDonald at sjvgoodnews@gmail.com.
