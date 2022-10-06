I have collected many special pins over the years: Shiny, pretty, colorful and, most of all, unique to different parts of the country.
I got them by trading with other people from all around the U.S., most recently at the Mathcounts National Competition in Washington, D.C., where I was proudly one of three competitors representing Vermont.
Each team, made up of all the states and U.S. territories, as well as the federal government, brought its own pins for trading.
The Mathcounts competition brings together students from all 50 states in a series of in-person contests to help students build problem solving skills and positive attitudes about math.
For the three days of the competition, we enthusiastically exchanged these pins as souvenirs during breaks. Many are in the shape of states, while some pins are covered in a state’s flag. Others have pictures of things associated with their states, such as a bald eagle, lobster or bear.
Vermont’s pins are made of golden metal with the state flag and the word Vermont on top. The surface is not completely flat so you can feel every detail of the flag by touching it.
In addition to my home state, I also admired pins from other places, especially Alabama, which holds a very special meaning to me because I was born there. Its pin is in the shape of the state flag with the crimson cross of St. Andrew with a raised golden border, waving in the wind. On the left side of the flag is a black flagpole, also surrounded by gold.
Coincidentally, the winner of the Mathcounts National Competition was from Alabama.
One pin with a lot of detail comes from Massachusetts, with illustrations of a lobster, ship, leaves and even a miniature map of the state. The map is covered in white, with markings of three towns, Westford, Lexington and Acton.
The pin has a picture of a lighthouse at the coast, and out in the ocean, there is a sailing ship with three masts. There are colored leaves — green, yellow and orange — from different species of trees, like oak and maple. A red lobster is seen over the blue background. The state name in yellow, with red edges, is bordered in white.
These places look beautiful, and I wish I could pay a visit.
The California pin stands out as the most expensive pin, which unfortunately cost me six Vermont ones in trade. The circular pin is covered by the California flag in the shape of the state, with a red star on the top, the state name, a red stripe on the bottom and a brown bear in the center walking on grassland. On the left side of the bear lies the Golden Gate bridge, and underneath it rests a couple of green palm trees.
The Californians seem to be very proud as they put a very big dark blue Mathcounts of California at the top of their pin.
Each pin has its own style, and Ohio’s has the simplest design of all. It’s just a piece of golden metal in the shape of the state. It is covered with the flag of red and white stripes and a blue triangle, inside of which a red circle is surrounded by 14 white stars. On the right lies the word Ohio in gold. The simplistic design conveys a clear meaning without excessive detail, and I was very impressed by this style.
All these different state pins are unique and special. Each of them is priceless and indispensable to me. I will always cherish these amazing pins, because they’re not just tiny pins, but rather a vivid memory. I’ll also never forget the intense competition and the many extraordinary people met along the way.
Richard Jiang is a ninth grader at South Burlington High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.