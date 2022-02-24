Deb Heleba is the new statewide outreach and education program manager for community horticulture programs for University of Vermont Extension.
She will lead the extension master gardener and Vermont master composter programs and support more than 500 volunteers who provide gardening and composting education in their local communities around the state.
Heleba brings in-depth experience in online educational programs for adults, public communications and social media, program evaluation and web management to the program.
She grew up in southern Vermont and has a master’s degree in community development and applied economics from UVM.
To learn more about community horticulture programs, visit uvm.edu/extension/mastergardener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.