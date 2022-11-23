Join the Donald G. Cook Detachment on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. for a meeting of active duty, retired and guard of the U.S. Marine Corps.
This is an opportunity to meet other Marines in the Greater Burlington area, share information and learn about the programs offered at the Marine Corps League.
