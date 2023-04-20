Mangia for Machia!

The cooks of the South Burlington Faith United Methodist Church recently baked hundreds of lasagna dinners and offered them to the public.
The proceeds of more than $3,700 were given to the Machia Wilderness Camp, a nonprofit offering outdoor education for youth.
