Make way for ducklings

South Burlington police officers “responded to the report of juveniles causing mayhem around Kimball Avenue and Gregory Drive.
Upon arrival it was determined the little balls of fluff were simply trying to cross the road and had not yet consulted with other neighborhood fowl regarding proper reasoning, etiquette or technique,” according to a social media post from the department. Officers and community members assisted the newborns to their final destination, reunited the littles with mama duck and provided some helpful tips and tricks on how to safely cross a street.
