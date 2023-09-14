Join South Burlington Public Library for a special storytime on Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m., in the Marabella Kidspace with local author Angela Burke Kunkel, who will read the classic, “Make Way for Ducklings” and her own book, “Make Way: The Story of Robert McCloskey, Nancy Schön, and Some Very Famous Ducklings.”
Her picture book biography follows the lives of Robert McCloskey, creator of “Make Way for Ducklings,” and sculptor Nancy Schön, whose famous bronze ducks grace Boston Public Garden.
There will be a duckling craft following the reading. Books will be available for purchase.
Kunkel is a school librarian by day and a writer in the very early mornings. Her debut picture book with illustrator Paola Escobar, “Digging for Words, Jose Alberto Gutierrez and the Library He Built,” celebrates perseverance, community and the power of books. Her nonfiction picture book-in-verse, “Penguin Journey,” with Catherine Odell was released in 2021.
Her third picture book with illustrator Claire Keane, “Make Way,” was released in Apr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.