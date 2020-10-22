“Swish swoosh” the wind blew outside. The moonlight shimmered on my porch. The night was beautiful. Stars glimmered in the sky. A full moon shined over the world. It was a perfect night.
I was on the couch watching YouTube. My dog started barking because he wanted to go outside. My mom told me to go bringing him outside and tying him against the dog pole.
I didn’t know where the dog pole was, so I said “No, Mom, it’s OK he won’t run away from the backyard fence, and if he does just blow the dog whistle and he’ll come back, right?”
“Yeah OK then,” my mom said. So we let him outside. After about 10 minutes we decided to bring him back from his break time. But he was nowhere. My mom started worrying.
She knew something was wrong so she took the whistle and blew it. No grass shuffling, just silence. I ran in the front yard and in our neighbors’ yard, but he didn’t come out. “He had to be somewhere, right?” I thought. I ran house to house not finding him still.
I saw a white dog-shaped object. I was relieved and ran to hug him. But it was just a white plastic bag. “EW. Did. I. Just. Hug. A. Trash. Bag?” I ran on to the next house not wasting time. “YES” I thought. A light bulb lit over my head. “Who did my dog love? Yes! Other than his family it was his Dog Girlfriend.” I sprinted over to their house and there he was. The beautiful little dog I loved. I expected there to be dramatic music and a slow-motion hug but what happened was very unexpected. He sprinted past me and ran towards the direction of my house. I stood there confused for a second but then I sprinted after him. He ran right into the garage and sat in front of the door. I shouted to my mom to come (which might’ve been a bad idea because I might bother the neighbors) but I didn’t care. HE WAS BACK! I hugged him tight and started crying like a little baby. But who would care when you get back one of the most important things in your life? I learned a few things. Never take things for granted. I was not aware how important he was to my life until the “Incident” happened. If you love someone don’t just tell them that you love them, act it out. You always have to take care of whom you love. I hope this lesson treats me well.
Evan Xia is a 6th grade student with Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
