Emilie Krasnow of South Burlington is part of Emerge Vermont’s 2022 class of recruits.
Emerge trains Democratic women to run for office. This year’s group includes 26 women from all parts of the state who come from diverse backgrounds and span the spectrum of races, sexual orientation, socioeconomic levels and professional experiences.
Those selected receive 70 hours of in-depth education over four months that inspires them to run for office and gives them the tools to win.
Currently 44 women who have emerged from the program are serving in elected office, with 24 in statewide office or the Legislature. In the class of 2022, 23 percent are women of color.
