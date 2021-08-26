The Northwestern Vermont Board of Realtors hosts a charity golf tournament Oct.4, 2021, at the Vermont National Country Club to raise money for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
The charity event not only supports Spectrum but features raffles and great food, and the event is open to the public.
“The annual charity golf tournament has been a super fun way for local realtors and the community to get together and raise money for a good cause,” said Justin Mead, the organizer of the event.
Online registration is now open at nvbr.com/golf21. Individuals can register for $125 and team registration is $500, which includes cart, greens fees and dinner.
