South Burlington High School senior Jacob Davis, 18, joined the ranks of presidents and astronauts when he earned his Eagle Scout rank last month, a capstone achievement for a young man who started in Scouting at just 6 years old.
Davis learned several important life skills in the Scouting program with Troop 611.
He learned the proper use of sharp tools such as the knife, saw and ax. He learned how to take care of himself and others through the achievement of merit badges in first aid, emergency preparedness, communications, rock climbing, archery, rifle shooting, citizenship in the community, personal finance and environmental science.
During his years in Scouting, Davis served as patrol leader, quartermaster, senior patrol leader and junior assistant Scoutmaster. Scouts in these positions help manage and run the troop with limited guidance from adult leaders.
Davis used his acquired skills on many outdoor adventures, such as camping, canoeing, whitewater rafting and hiking all over Vermont and New Hampshire.
All Eagle Scouts must complete a significant project that helps their community. Davis’s project was to clean up the trails behind South Burlington High School, where he and other community volunteers and Scouts cut back brush, removed trees and built bridges to make this highly used pathway safer and easier to navigate.
Davis is headed off to college to pursue his professional aspirations, which includes his dream of one day becoming a U.S. senator from Vermont.
For more information about Troop 611, contact Scoutmaster Bill Kett at troop611vt@gmail.com or visit troop611vt.org.
