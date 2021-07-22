Here are the upcoming tours of the Green Mountain Bicycle Club (thegmbc.com):
• Covered Bridges of Franklin and Lamoille counties: Sunday, Aug. 1, 8:45 a.m. Hilly 41-mile loop goes through Eden and Johnson, while the 55-mile ride passes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield. Meet at Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access, Route 108. Leaders: George Thabault, 598-3409, gthabault@gmail.com, or Tom Kennedy, 735-5359, etomkennedy@gmail.com
• Buck Hollow and Beyond: Sunday, Aug. 8, 8:45 a.m. 40-mile route goes north to Fairfax, through Buck Hollow into Fairfield, returning via St. Albans. The longer loop — 58 miles — continues into Sheldon. Meet at Milton High School. Leaders: Joyce McCutcheon, 893-1690, mellowmiti@aol.com; or Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net.
• Northeast Kingdom Adventure: Sunday, Aug. 15, 8:45 p.m. 54-mile ride explores the southeast corner of the Northeast Kingdom, an area in transition from dairy farms to its next chapter. Interesting attractions include the Museum of Every Day Life and its new exhibit, “Knots.” Meet at Caspian Lake Public Beach, Beach Road, Greensboro. Leaders: Hilary Frost Warner, 603-223-9940, hilaryfrostwarner@gmail.com, Jeff Warner, 603-717-6647, mtnaudax@yahoo.com.
• NEK weekend Day 1, Moose Country Meandering: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:15 a.m. 67-mile loop through Norton and Canaan on routes 114, 102 and 105 with hopefully more moose than cars. Meet at Island Pond fishing access or along Route 105 in front of the Irving store. Leaders: Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net. Camping available.
• NEK weekend Day 2, Willoughby Wanderings: Sunday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m. 47-mile ride through Sutton and Barton, along the shore of Lake Willoughby and through part of Willoughby State Forest. A 30-mile version of the ride returns to Burke via Route 5. Meet at Kingdom Trails parking area. Leaders: Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net. Camping available.
••••
All rides begin 15 minutes after the meeting time. All riders should carry basic tools, including a pump or carbon dioxide cartridge, tire levers and a spare tube or patch kit.
Social rides are more leisurely versions of the mapped ride — usually the shorter route — with longer food breaks. Always contact the ride leader before the ride to make sure those versions of the ride are taking place.
For rules of the road or membership information, go to thegmbc.com, where a detailed calendar lists the group’s rides with contacts for ride leaders. thegmbc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.