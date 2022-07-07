If you’ve ever eaten terrible food while camping, gotten lost in a rainstorm in the middle of the woods or wished there was a functioning toilet on a hike in the wilderness, then you might want to grab a copy of South Burlington author Erik Shonstrom’s new book, “I Probably Should’ve Brought a Tent.” (Lyons Press)
Filled with true stories of adventure from the author’s life as a wilderness instructor, the book takes readers on journeys and expeditions to remote locations such as the Mojave Desert, High Sierra, Death Valley and local regions such as the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.
Shonstrom wrote the book during the long months of the pandemic.
“Being stuck at home, taking the dogs on 15 walks a day, suffering through Zoom meetings — it made me realize how lucky I’ve been to have explored some wild and beautiful places in the world. The book became a way to make meaning of all the bad choices I’ve made as an outdoor enthusiast — a sort of auto-schadenfreude for my own pandemic amusement.”
While the book contains chapters inviting the reader along with Shonstrom during his early years as an Outward Bound instructor in Florida and on treks in the vast deserts and mountains of California, there are also sections that explore poorly planned schemes such as working at a dude ranch in Colorado, shepherding middle schoolers on trips to Mexico and Europe and his woodsy youth growing up in Vermont.
“I think exploration is more about a state of mind rather than a specific place,” he said. “You don’t need to travel halfway around the world to have exciting experiences if you’re just willing to get outside and play around.”
The book is also a sweeping look at how the places featured were originally inhabited by Indigenous peoples. Shonstrom contends with the history of Native Americans — the Abenaki, Shoshone and Seminole to name a few — and writes passionately about the way Native Peoples have been erased from the modern perception of wild places featured by outdoor lifestyle publications and companies. He grapples with his own role as visitor to native lands.
“My own tiny story was being enacted against a backdrop of a much larger and more vicious tale,” he writes. “The story of white settlers clearing the land of its indigenous people to create an untrammeled playground for people like me.”
Shonstrom uses his own embarrassing experiences to entertain, such as when an attack by fire ants left him covered in little white bumps and looking like “he had been slammed by atomic-force puberty.”
Ultimately, it’s a book about the way travel and adventure transform us.
The book is available online.
