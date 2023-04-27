On Tuesday, May 2 from 7-9 p.m., the Ohavi Zeded Synagogue in Burlington will host the 2023 A. Pearly & Edith C. Feen Lecture Series speaker, Dahlia Lithwick. Lithwick’s lecture topic is “Religion & The Supreme Court: Where Are We Now?”
The event will also include a Q&A session and a sale/signing of Lithwick’s book, “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”
Dahlia Lithwick is a senior editor at Slate and has been writing its “Supreme Court Dispatches” and “Jurisprudence” columns since 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.