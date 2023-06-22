On Saturday, June 24, the Champlain Valley Lions will offer free vision screenings for children at University Mall in South Burlington.
Using a portable, high-tech screening camera, specially trained Lions Club volunteers can perform a comprehensive, no contact, vision analysis for any child in about a minute.
Free vision screenings for children are offered through Lions KidSight USA, a Lions Club program whose goal is to identify eye problems early so that children with vision impairments or disease can be referred to specialists for appropriate care.
Since its inception, KidSight Lions volunteers have helped prevent, treat and cure eye diseases in tens of thousands of Vermont children.
Free KidSight vision screenings are part of the core Lions’ commitment to work on behalf of the blind and visually impaired. Thanks to advances in technology, prevention is now a key part of that commitment.
Parents can bring their children 6 months and older to the University Mall from 1-4 p.m. for a free screening. There will also be refreshments and information on how to volunteer for future KidSight vision screenings.
