Lions hold Thanksgiving food drive

Liz Fenwick, Jackie Dutil and John Tiholiz helped at the Lions Club Food Drive at the Shelburne Market. The newly formed Lions Club kicked off its first community event with a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 19.
More than 550 pounds of food, cleaning supplies and personal care items were collected for the food shelf, which reports a high level of need in the area. The community also donated $236.25 in cash along with dozens of eyeglasses and hearing aids. Interested in joining the club? Contact Mark Hanna at lionmark2000@outlook.com.
