Want to learn how to make Vermont’s tax system more equitable?
Join Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility and Bram Kleppner of the Vermont Tax Structure Commission for a presentation and discussion on the commission’s recommendations to make Vermont’s state and local tax system more sustainable, fair and simpler in light of the expected demographic, technological and climatic changes over the next 20 years, Monday, March 29, 1-2 p.m.
The free webinar will include a presentation and discussion on the commission’s main recommendations for changes in Vermont’s tax laws, including education funding and property tax reform, sales tax reform, as well as a recommended timeline.
Details of the virtual webinar will be sent after registering, at bit.ly/2NybJZz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.