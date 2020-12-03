Mark your calendars and join the discussion: Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom through the auspices of the South Burlington Public Library.
Links, including call-in info, will be available on the library’s website.
South Burlington State Representatives John Killacky, Martin LaLonde, Ann Pugh and Maida Townsend along with Senator Michael Sirotkin and Senator-Elect Thomas Chittenden will present a forum to hear what is on your mind before the legislature convenes in January.
“What do you want on legislative radar screens? What would be most helpful as COVID continues to impact all Vermonters and Vermont? To what questions do you want answers and explanations? And so on and so forth,” said a release from the legislators, promising a free-flowing conversation.
