The South Burlington Community Justice Center and Steps to End Domestic Violence are partnering to offer a virtual training this fall for South Burlington residents on being an ‘Askable Adult’.
What is an askable adult?
An askable adult is one who is approachable and easy for children and youth to talk to about anything that is on their mind. Askable adults are committed to having strong, effective, and affirming relationships with youth using positive communication to develop trust and connectedness. If you’re interested in attending the training to help you be more of an askable adult, the workshop is being held: Wednesdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11, and 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Please email Mary at mmcclements@southburlingtonpolice.org to register!
