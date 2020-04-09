The Alzheimer’s Association is offering education programs online amid the COVID-19 outbreak, replacing all in-person community programs across New England with web-based educational programs.
These no-cost programs range in topics, like the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, diagnosis, communication strategies, living with Alzheimer’s and caregiving techniques.
All online programs can be found at communityresourcefinder.org.
“We are committed to executing our mission at the highest possible level,” said Jim Wessler, regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association in New England. “Offering these education programs online will help ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, and their families continue to have access to these crucial resources.”
The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline is fully operational and is available for around-the-clock care and support at 1-800-272-3900. Additional resources can be found at alz.org.