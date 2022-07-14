Who was a part of the Onion River Land Trust’s original proprietor’s meeting? What was Ethan Allen’s brother Levi doing while his brother was capturing Fort Ticonderoga?
How did Fanny Allen’s followers come to reside at the University of Vermont? What happened at the last Green Mountain Boys’ party?
Find out all of this and more at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum’s July lecture, “Hidden History of Burlington” by Glenn Fay, Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m., Ethan Allen Homestead Museum.
A Q&A and book signing will follow.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.