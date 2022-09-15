The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering an education program for family members of people diagnosed with mental health conditions.
Family-to-family is an evidence-based program proven to improve the coping and problem-solving abilities of parents, siblings, spouses, teenage and adult children, and significant others of people living with a mental health condition. This free eight-week program is taught by trained volunteers who are family members caring for their loved ones themselves.
The first class takes place Thursday, Oct. 6. Class will meet via Zoom every following Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 1.
The course provides family members and caregivers with education about various mental health diagnoses, such as schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder and co-occurring mental health and addiction conditions.
Participants will learn how to empathize and communicate with their loved one, as well as how to address their own needs as they care for a person with mental illness.
For more information, call 800-639-6480.
