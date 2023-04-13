The League of Women Voters of Vermont is sponsoring two free virtual programs on ranked choice voting on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration is required to receive a mock ballot.
Email lwvofvt@gmail.com for the link.
Ranked choice voting is once again in the news as the Legislature is considering a bill to establish ranked choice voting for federal elections in Vermont. If passed, S.32 will have Vermont citizens use ranked choice voting in the 2028 presidential primary elections. Burlington is the only city to implement ranked choice voting for city council elections.
What is ranked choice voting? Will Vermonters be better off using ranked choice voting in elections?
Dr. Betty Keller, member of the league, will discuss ranked choice voting to familiarize Vermonters with this electoral system that allows people to vote for multiple candidates, in order of preference.
Both presentations will cover how ranked voting works, whether it will work in presidential primaries and what’s in Vermont’s current bill.
