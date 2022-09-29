Visit the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, with a guided tour of the 235-year-old Allen House, visit Negöni Alnôbaakik, a reconstructed Abenaki village, view the exhibits and explore the reconstructed 18th century colonial garden on Friday, Oct. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.
To register, call 802-425-6345. Either plan to meet at the Ethan Allen Homestead or coordinate with others to carpool from the center.
Cost is $10. Registration required by Wednesday, Oct. 5. Questions? Visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
