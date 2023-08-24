Join community members, Vermonters with dementia, caregivers and Alzheimer’s Association staff to explore how to expand support for members of the community living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-noon, at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington.
Information will also be provided on the latest treatments and the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s. All are welcome, snacks provided.
More at alz.org/Vermont.
