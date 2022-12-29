League wraps up diaper drive

The Junior League of Champlain Valley has an ambitious goal of raising $10,000 and collecting 50,000 diapers before the close of the year.
The Junior League hosts its final diaper dump on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the University of Vermont men’s hockey game against Lindenwood.
Through its diaper bank, the league distributes diapers and wipes to families struggling to meet basic needs across 13 of Vermont’s 14 counties. In September 2022, it distributed over 90,240 diapers statewide, and another 112,750 in October.
“A steady supply of diapers is critical for every family. We are grateful to the greater Vermont community for its contributions, recognizing it can cost up to $75 per month to diaper a child and no state or federal safety-net program allocates dollars for the purchase of diapers,” said Amanda Herzberger, diaper bank chair.
Bring donations to the hockey game or they can be dropped at any Dee Physical Therapy location during regular business hours in the month of December, or at one of the league’s year-round diaper donation bins at Healthy Living Market in both South Burlington and Williston, and Hula in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.