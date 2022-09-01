Johanna Nichols and Lyn Blackwell, members of the League of Women Voters, will talk about the language and benefits of Article 22 to amend the Vermont Constitution, review the history of abortion rights in Vermont, and open a dialogue with participants about their experiences with family planning before and after passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973, on Monday, Sept. 14, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier.
Proponents of Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, says it protects every person’s right to make their own reproductive decisions about whether and when to become pregnant, use temporary or permanent birth control or seek abortion care.
If passed, Vermont will become the first state to fully protect reproductive rights in its constitution.
More information at lwvofvt.org or league@lwvofvt.org.
