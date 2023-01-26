On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Marguerite Adelman or League of Women Voters of Vermont will present a free educational program on non-citizen voting, historical facts about non-citizen voting and what is happening in other states and nationally with non-citizen voting.
Both Winooski and Montpelier allow non-citizen voting.
Burlington will consider a question to approve non-citizen voting at Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7.
Co-sponsors include Immigration Justice Team of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network, Fletcher Free Library and Town Meeting TV.
Stream at bit.ly/3H4gEZI.
Contact league@lwvofvt.org for more information or call 802-225-6032.
