Bishop DeGoesbriand Knights of Columbus Council #279 has received the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top award for local councils.
The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership, promotion of fraternal insurance benefits, sponsorship of faith formation programs and service-oriented activities.
Some of the many activities that Council #279 has organized and participated in over the past year are: Food for Families (North End Food Pantry), Boxes of Love, Sunday morning pancake breakfast, Tootsie Roll campaign, Traveling Chalice (Prayer for Vocations) and Consecration to the Holy Family.
